Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the software maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock's current price.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilysys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Agilysys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.40.

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Agilysys Trading Up 4.2%

AGYS stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.30. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $82.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.56 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 194.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company's stock.

Agilysys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilysys this week:

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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