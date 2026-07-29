Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AGYS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Agilysys from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.60.

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Agilysys Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $110.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.97 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,947 shares of the software maker's stock worth $286,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,004,918 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,062 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $104,878,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 75.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 690,498 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,675,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Agilysys

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilysys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Agilysys reported record revenue of approximately $87.7 million, up 14.3% year over year and above the $86.0 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.49 also surpassed expectations of $0.40, compared with $0.33 in the prior-year quarter. Agilysys Announces Record Revenue of $87.7M in Fiscal 2027 First Quarter

Agilysys reported record revenue of approximately $87.7 million, up 14.3% year over year and above the $86.0 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.49 also surpassed expectations of $0.40, compared with $0.33 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Growth outlook strengthened: Management raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $368 million-$373 million, slightly above the $367.7 million analyst consensus. Investors are focusing on subscription growth, backlog deployments and increasing adoption of the company’s property-management software. Agilysys Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Subscription-Led Outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $368 million-$373 million, slightly above the $367.7 million analyst consensus. Investors are focusing on subscription growth, backlog deployments and increasing adoption of the company’s property-management software. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and maintained bullish ratings: Needham increased its price target to $130 from $120 and retained a Buy rating, while Piper Sandler raised its target to $120 from $110 and maintained an Overweight rating. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and additional growth potential. Agilysys Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Results

Needham increased its price target to $130 from $120 and retained a Buy rating, while Piper Sandler raised its target to $120 from $110 and maintained an Overweight rating. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing strong execution and additional growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Reported operating profitability and cash balances improved, while recent insider activity was predominantly buying. However, institutional ownership changes were mixed, with several large investors reducing positions. Agilysys Releases Q1 2027 Earnings

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

Further Reading

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