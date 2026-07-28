Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGYS. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Agilysys from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

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Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. Agilysys has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,395 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 125.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the software maker's stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 184,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1,025.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company's stock.

Key Agilysys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilysys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Agilysys reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share versus the $0.40 consensus estimate, while revenue reached a record $87.7 million, above expectations of $85.97 million. Revenue increased 14.3% year over year, and earnings rose from $0.33 per share in the prior-year quarter. Agilysys Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Agilysys reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share versus the $0.40 consensus estimate, while revenue reached a record $87.7 million, above expectations of $85.97 million. Revenue increased 14.3% year over year, and earnings rose from $0.33 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and financial strength improved. Gross profit increased to approximately $55.7 million and operating profit more than doubled to $9.7 million. The company ended the quarter with $123.7 million in cash, while capital spending remained modest at $0.5 million. Agilysys Announces Record Fiscal 2027 First-Quarter Revenue

Gross profit increased to approximately $55.7 million and operating profit more than doubled to $9.7 million. The company ended the quarter with $123.7 million in cash, while capital spending remained modest at $0.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised or set above expectations. Agilysys projected fiscal 2027 revenue of $368 million to $373 million, slightly above the $367.7 million consensus estimate. This suggests management remains confident in demand for its hospitality software and recurring-revenue business. Agilysys Earns Buy Rating on Strong Execution and Lifted Guidance

Agilysys projected fiscal 2027 revenue of $368 million to $373 million, slightly above the $367.7 million consensus estimate. This suggests management remains confident in demand for its hospitality software and recurring-revenue business. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive. William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon maintained a Buy rating, citing strong execution, improved guidance and potential growth upside that may not yet be reflected in the valuation.

William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon maintained a Buy rating, citing strong execution, improved guidance and potential growth upside that may not yet be reflected in the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed, with 121 investors adding shares and 129 reducing holdings in the latest reported periods. Reported insider activity was predominantly purchases, but the data comes from third-party sources and may not reflect current trading.

Institutional positioning was mixed, with 121 investors adding shares and 129 reducing holdings in the latest reported periods. Reported insider activity was predominantly purchases, but the data comes from third-party sources and may not reflect current trading. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk. AGYS trades at a high P/E ratio of roughly 75.9, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or future earnings disappointments. The reported analyst price-target median of $110 also implies only limited upside from recent levels.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

Further Reading

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