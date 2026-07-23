Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.6588) per share and revenue of $26.0650 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Agios Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Agios scrapped the tebapivat sickle cell disease program after Phase 2 data failed to show a compelling benefit versus existing options, a setback that weakens a key pipeline opportunity. Article Title

Agios scrapped the tebapivat sickle cell disease program after Phase 2 data failed to show a compelling benefit versus existing options, a setback that weakens a key pipeline opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted the stock’s decline following the decision, with coverage emphasizing that the company is abandoning the sickle cell candidate after lackluster trial results. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted the stock’s decline following the decision, with coverage emphasizing that the company is abandoning the sickle cell candidate after lackluster trial results. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being dampened by the loss of a potential growth driver in sickle cell disease, even though Agios’ other PK activator, mitapivat, remains under FDA Priority Review with a PDUFA date of November 1, 2026. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 91,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agios Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agios Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here