Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.8889.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,940 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $102,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,414.67. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $109,024.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,908,980.58. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 12,623 shares of company stock valued at $438,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 560.2% during the first quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 209,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 177,809 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,766,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 13,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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