Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.5556.

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AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

More Agios Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted Priority Review to Agios’ mitapivat sNDA in sickle cell disease, speeding up the path to a potential approval decision. U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review to Agios' sNDA for Mitapivat in Sickle Cell Disease

The FDA granted Priority Review to Agios’ mitapivat sNDA in sickle cell disease, speeding up the path to a potential approval decision. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AGIO to $46 and kept a buy rating, while Truist also lifted its target to $41, signaling improving Street sentiment. Benzinga report on analyst price target changes

Bank of America raised its price target on AGIO to $46 and kept a buy rating, while Truist also lifted its target to $41, signaling improving Street sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option activity suggested traders were positioning for further upside ahead of the FDA catalyst and related momentum. Agios gains FDA priority review for Pyrukynd label expansion

Unusual call-option activity suggested traders were positioning for further upside ahead of the FDA catalyst and related momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted that the recent rally may already be pricing in the FDA win, and that earnings estimate revisions do not clearly point to more near-term strength.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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