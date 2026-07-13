AGNC Investment (AGNC) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.0554 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of ($114.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is presently 119.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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