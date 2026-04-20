AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $998.63 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $998.63, Zacks reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

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AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.3%

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,288,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,110,412. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. AGNC Investment's payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 552,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 491,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,577.92. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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