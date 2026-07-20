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AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
AGNC Investment logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • AGNC Investment reported quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02.
  • The company also announced a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on August 11 to shareholders of record on July 31, implying a 13.2% annualized yield.
  • Shares fell to $10.92 in trading on Monday, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating on the stock with an average price target of $11.33.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Zacks reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,200,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,506,420. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 119.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,352,079.64. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,603.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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Earnings History for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

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