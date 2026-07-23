AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AGNC Investment traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.56. 23,637,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,663,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.11.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AGNC Investment

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is 75.79%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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