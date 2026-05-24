Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.0833.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $312.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.6% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 261,835 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $52,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 83.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,628 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a major restart and expansion of its Hope Bay project in Nunavut, committing US$2.4 billion to build an underground gold mine and processing facility. The move supports future production growth and reinforces the company’s long-term development pipeline. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) To Begin Redevelopment Of The Hope Bay Mine With $2.4 Billion Investment

Agnico Eagle announced a major restart and expansion of its Hope Bay project in Nunavut, committing US$2.4 billion to build an underground gold mine and processing facility. The move supports future production growth and reinforces the company’s long-term development pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its stake in Wallbridge Mining by investing C$22.4 million, lifting ownership to about 19.9%. That investment could help advance Wallbridge’s Fenelon gold project and gives Agnico more exposure to additional Quebec gold assets. Agnico Eagle Expands Wallbridge Stake Through C$22.4M Investment

The company also expanded its stake in Wallbridge Mining by investing C$22.4 million, lifting ownership to about 19.9%. That investment could help advance Wallbridge’s Fenelon gold project and gives Agnico more exposure to additional Quebec gold assets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Agnico Eagle’s strong earnings quality, cash-rich balance sheet, and profitability, which may support investor confidence but did not appear to be a new market-moving catalyst on its own. Agnico Eagle Earnings Call Highlights Cash-Rich Growth

Recent coverage highlighted Agnico Eagle’s strong earnings quality, cash-rich balance sheet, and profitability, which may support investor confidence but did not appear to be a new market-moving catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on valuation and execution risk after a recent selloff, with shares down over the past month and quarter. The big Hope Bay commitment raises future growth potential, but it also increases capital spending expectations and near-term pressure on returns. Agnico Eagle: A 15 Percent Selloff In A Best-In-Class Gold Miner

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $175.79 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company's revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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