Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 162.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

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Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.The firm had revenue of $211.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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