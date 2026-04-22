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Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Agree Realty to $82 and maintained an outperform rating; multiple broker upgrades lift the consensus target to $84.42, implying a Moderate Buy.
  • Agree Realty beat Q1 expectations with $0.50 EPS vs. $0.47 expected and revenue of $211.49M (up 18.7% year‑over‑year) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 4.540–4.580.
  • Shares traded at $77.38 (down 1.9%) and are below analyst targets, while institutional investors own about 97.83% of the company.
  • Interested in Agree Realty? Here are five stocks we like better.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.50 to $84.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agree Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. 153,080 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,517. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $82.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $211.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Agree Realty's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 390,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $2,486,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $2,616,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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