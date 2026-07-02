Aidan Viggiano Sells 9,093 Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,798,215. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $365,600.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,376 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $271,677.44.

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Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $209.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,644,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,137. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.41.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 701 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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