AIFU Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AIFU Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 878 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 1,920 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,107 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AIFU from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIFU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIFU

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in AIFU stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AIFU Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 868,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.50% of AIFU as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company's stock.

AIFU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIFU opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. AIFU has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $209.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.98.

AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($4,060.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $237.20 by ($4,297.50). The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.00 million.

AIFU Company Profile

AIX, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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