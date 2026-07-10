AIFU Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU) Short Interest Update

AIFU Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,920 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 30,526 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AIFU from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIFU

AIFU Price Performance

AIFU stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 15,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98. AIFU has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($4,060.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $237.20 by ($4,297.50). The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIFU

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in AIFU stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AIFU Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 868,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of AIFU at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIFU Company Profile

AIX, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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