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Air Canada (ACDVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Air Canada logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is set to report quarterly results on Thursday, April 30, with analysts forecasting earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of about $3.935 billion.
  • In its last quarter the company beat EPS expectations ($0.47 actual vs. $0.20 consensus) but missed on revenue ($4.19 billion actual vs. $5.56 billion consensus), showing mixed operational results.
  • Analyst sentiment has cooled: most recent reports include several downgrades and the consensus rating is an average of "Hold" (two Buys, six Holds, one Sell).
  • Five stocks we like better than Air Canada.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $3.9351 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Air Canada had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Air Canada to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACDVF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Air Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Air Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Air Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

See Also

Earnings History for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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