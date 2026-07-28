Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 70809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Air Canada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on ACDVF

Air Canada Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

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