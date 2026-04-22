Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Air France-KLM to post earnings of $0.0403 per share and revenue of $7.4810 billion for the quarter.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.43 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 100.70%. On average, analysts expect Air France-KLM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Air France-KLM Trading Down 6.8%

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France's flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands' national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company's primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

Further Reading

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