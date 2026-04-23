Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.81

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.81 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $14.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of APD traded up $6.91 on Thursday, hitting $303.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 864,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $286.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.46. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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