Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other research firms have also commented on APD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $296.28. 109,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,537. The business's fifty day moving average is $286.11 and its 200 day moving average is $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $301.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,906,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,160,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,567 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $607,601,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $665,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $281,258,000 after purchasing an additional 892,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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