Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $25,056,865.40 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $25,056,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,917,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,482,656,116.20. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $2,080,176.12.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $645,253.84.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $13,968,093.43.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,663,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 229,550 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.15, for a total value of $30,564,582.50.

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Airbnb Stock Down 2.6%

ABNB traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $134.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,353,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,196. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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