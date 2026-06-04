Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $8,410,376.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $8,410,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,855,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,593,450. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 15,226 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $2,080,176.12.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $25,056,865.40.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 4,774 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $645,253.84.

On Friday, May 29th, Brian Chesky sold 103,937 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $13,968,093.43.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,663,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brian Chesky sold 229,550 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.15, for a total value of $30,564,582.50.

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Airbnb Stock Up 0.1%

ABNB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.72. 3,718,214 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,555. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the company's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,772,000 after purchasing an additional 142,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 30.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 243,299 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of “Moderate Buy,” signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Airbnb, Inc. NASDAQ: ABNB Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans to Start a New AI Company

CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure.

Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed strong revenue growth but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability.

Airbnb’s latest quarter showed but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement.

Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. SEC filing for Joseph Gebbia sale SEC filing for Brian Chesky sales

CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb recently missed analyst EPS estimates, keeping some pressure on the stock as investors assess whether margins can keep up with revenue growth.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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