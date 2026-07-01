Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Kenneth Chenault Sells 8,346 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,251,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,850. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,922. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Airbnb to $160 from $150 and reiterated an Outperform rating, adding to the bullish case that travel demand and product expansion can keep driving growth.

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Airbnb to $160 from $150 and reiterated an rating, adding to the bullish case that travel demand and product expansion can keep driving growth. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb recently hit a new 12-month high after an analyst upgrade, showing that investors remain willing to bid up the stock on improving Wall Street sentiment.

Airbnb recently hit a new 12-month high after an analyst upgrade, showing that investors remain willing to bid up the stock on improving Wall Street sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strength across travel stocks has also helped ABNB, as investors rotate back into the sector and look for continued post-pandemic travel spending resilience.

Strength across travel stocks has also helped ABNB, as investors rotate back into the sector and look for continued post-pandemic travel spending resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities maintained a Hold rating and said Airbnb’s hotel expansion is only a modest near-term driver, which supports the stock but does not point to a major catalyst right away. Article: Airbnb Maintained at Hold as Hotel Expansion Seen as Modest Near-Term Driver; $150 Price Target Reaffirmed

Bank of America Securities maintained a rating and said Airbnb’s hotel expansion is only a modest near-term driver, which supports the stock but does not point to a major catalyst right away. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s shares also rose in recent trading, but the move lagged the broader market, suggesting steady interest without a strong breakout. Article: Airbnb Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Airbnb’s shares also rose in recent trading, but the move lagged the broader market, suggesting steady interest without a strong breakout. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares worth about $43.8 million, reducing his position by 10.1%, which can pressure sentiment when a large insider trims exposure.

Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares worth about $43.8 million, reducing his position by 10.1%, which can pressure sentiment when a large insider trims exposure. Negative Sentiment: Co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares worth about $4.5 million, cutting his stake by 28.6% and adding to the recent wave of insider selling.

Co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares worth about $4.5 million, cutting his stake by 28.6% and adding to the recent wave of insider selling. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb must still face a Los Angeles lawsuit alleging price gouging during the 2025 wildfires, creating legal and reputational risk that could weigh on the stock. Article: Airbnb must face Los Angeles lawsuit alleging price gouging during 2025 wildfires

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325,214 shares of the company's stock worth $293,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,250 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 40.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 659,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 124,185 shares of the company's stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Grp LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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