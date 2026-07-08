Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 13,615 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $2,020,057.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,416.49. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total value of $4,544,162.19.

On Thursday, June 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $306,575.17.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $359,904.60.

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total transaction of $3,615,577.68.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $1,565,359.25.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.95. 2,968,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,606. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $150.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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