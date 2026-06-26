Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 88,366 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,803,669.70. This trade represents a 87.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $306,575.17.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $359,904.60.

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09.

On Friday, May 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $1,565,359.25.

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Airbnb Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $145.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 96.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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