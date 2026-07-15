Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Airgain from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Airgain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Airgain Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Airgain has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.Airgain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.010 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 4,573 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $29,770.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.81. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,787 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $25,637.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 135,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $917,375.62. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,847 shares of company stock worth $86,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,336 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company's stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc NASDAQ: AIRG is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company's product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

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