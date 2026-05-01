AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Short Interest Update

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,525,437 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 2,214,223 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 45.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company's stock.

AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRJ opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. AirJoule Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts predict that AirJoule Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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