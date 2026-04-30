AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Stock analysts at B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AirJoule Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.00.

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AirJoule Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 201,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. AirJoule Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). On average, analysts predict that AirJoule Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company's stock.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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