AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

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A number of analysts have commented on AIRO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded AIRO Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of AIRO Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AIRO Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AIRO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRO

AIRO Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRO opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. AIRO Group has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $213.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. AIRO Group had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AIRO Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AIRO Group

In other news, CFO Mariya Pylypiv sold 30,028 shares of AIRO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $230,014.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,240.08. The trade was a 27.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRO. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in AIRO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AIRO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

AIRO Group Company Profile

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships.

Further Reading

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