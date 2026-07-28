Airship AI (AISP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. On average, analysts expect Airship AI to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Airship AI Price Performance

AISP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 84,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 0.54. Airship AI has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Airship AI by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,723 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Airship AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Airship AI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital set a $6.50 price target on Airship AI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airship AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Airship AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AISP

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

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