Aixtron Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Aixtron ETR: AIXA reported a sharp increase in second-quarter revenue and orders as demand for optoelectronics equipment used in AI data-center applications accelerated, while power electronics and LED markets remained in more gradual recovery phases.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Felix Grawert said the company received €215 million in new orders during the second quarter, with optoelectronics accounting for the majority of demand. Revenue reached €115 million, up from €59 million in the first quarter and in line with the company’s quarterly outlook, though down 16% from the prior-year period.

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“Optoelectronics remains very dynamic and is currently the clear growth driver for AIXTRON,” Grawert said, pointing to demand for high-speed optical connectivity in artificial-intelligence data centers.

Optoelectronics Drives Order Momentum

Optoelectronics represented 75% of equipment orders in the second quarter, according to Grawert. He said demand is being supported by the transition from copper-based links and lower-speed optical connections toward 800G connectivity, followed by 1.6T and higher-speed architectures.

Those changes require a larger number of advanced lasers, including indium phosphide-based electro-absorption modulated lasers and continuous-wave lasers, for data-center applications. Customers are also developing photonic integrated circuits as a subsequent technology step, Grawert said.

The company said the current investment wave extends beyond a handful of large industry participants. Grawert said Aixtron is seeing capacity-expansion commitments from leading laser suppliers globally, as well as growing activity among smaller manufacturers. About 15 laser companies account for roughly 80% of the company’s relevant order intake, he said during the question-and-answer session.

Aixtron expects optoelectronics order momentum to remain at high levels through the second half of 2026 and said its current visibility supports continued strength into 2027. The company’s G10-AsP platform is benefiting as customers standardize on the equipment for advanced photonic devices, according to management.

Most systems are currently being shipped in configurations for 4-inch wafers, though customers are preparing for a future transition to 6-inch wafers. Grawert said that, as optical-link speeds rise, larger die sizes and more wafer capacity are generally required.

Revenue Ramp and Full-Year Outlook

For the first half of 2026, Aixtron generated revenue of €174 million. The equipment-revenue mix included 54% from optoelectronics, 23% from LED and Micro LED, 22% from gallium nitride and silicon carbide power electronics, and 2% from research-and-development tools.

The company’s after-sales business contributed €52 million in the first half and was stable in absolute terms from the prior year. Its share of group revenue rose to 30% from 21% a year earlier.

Aixtron reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook of €560 million, plus or minus €30 million, along with expected gross margin of about 42% and EBIT margin of 17% to 20%. The margin guidance includes mid-single-digit-million-euro one-time expenses related to personnel reductions in operations. Management said the measures are expected to generate annualized savings of a similar magnitude in future periods.

For the third quarter, Aixtron expects revenue of €180 million, plus or minus €20 million. Grawert said output is expected to rise again in the fourth quarter, continuing a steep production ramp designed to meet demand from laser-equipment customers.

Management characterized the principal constraint for 2026 as the speed of ramping operations and suppliers, rather than customer demand or a fixed manufacturing-capacity ceiling. Grawert said Aixtron can shift some assembly work to suppliers during periods of high demand and does not view capacity as a limiting factor beyond the near-term ramp rate.

Profitability and Cash Flow Improve

Chief Financial Officer Dr. Christian Danninger said second-quarter gross profit was €47 million, producing a gross margin of 41%, unchanged from the year-earlier quarter. EBIT was €15 million, or a 13% margin, marking a turnaround from the first quarter as revenue increased and operating leverage improved.

First-half gross profit was €58 million, with a 33% margin, while EBIT was negative €8 million. Danninger attributed the first-half performance primarily to low production volume in the first quarter and the one-time personnel-reduction expense.

Operating expenses were €32 million in the second quarter, flat year over year. Higher research-and-development spending was offset by increased R&D grants and lower foreign-exchange losses, according to the CFO.

Cash generation strengthened substantially. Operating cash flow totaled €119 million in the second quarter and €173 million in the first half, compared with €85 million in the prior-year first half. Free cash flow was €114 million in the second quarter and €162 million for the first six months.

Customer advance payments rose to €197 million at the end of June, more than €150 million above year-end 2025.

Trade receivables fell to €81 million from €131 million at year-end.

Inventories increased to €318 million from €284 million as the company prepared for second-half shipments.

Liquidity rose to €816 million as of June 30, while net financial assets totaled €460 million.

Power Electronics and Malaysia Expansion

In silicon carbide, Aixtron said customer equipment utilization remains below full capacity and new investments remain cautious, although utilization at key customers is gradually improving. Gallium nitride power-equipment demand also remained moderate, with management saying it is too early to determine when higher customer utilization will result in significant new equipment orders.

Grawert reiterated Aixtron’s long-term confidence in gallium nitride, particularly for AI data-center power conversion. He said the move to 800-volt architectures is expected to begin with silicon carbide on the highest-voltage side, while gallium nitride adoption in subsequent conversion stages is likely to occur later. Aixtron has not yet seen the order inflection point for that market.

LED and Micro LED markets remained soft in the second quarter. Micro LED demand is currently centered on augmented-reality glasses, and management said stronger customer demand could emerge as early as 2027, though timing remains uncertain.

Separately, construction has begun on Aixtron’s new facility in Penang, Malaysia. The company said the project is proceeding as planned and will strengthen its manufacturing footprint in a major semiconductor ecosystem. Aixtron expects full-year capital expenditures of about €55 million, including roughly two-thirds of its previously announced €40 million Malaysia investment.

About Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems. The company's product portfolio includes MOCVD, CVD and PECVD, and OVPD and PVPD systems.

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