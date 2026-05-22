Ajay Ayyappan Sells 5,093 Shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $35,658.63.

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ExlService Stock Up 1.0%

ExlService stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,050. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. ExlService's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,486,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $10,084,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth $1,704,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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