a.k.a. Brands (AKA) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $162.8950 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $132.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.17 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKA

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company's stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands. It also operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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