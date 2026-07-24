Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.2857.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Akamai Technologies's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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