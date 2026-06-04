Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.2857.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai announced a new partner program relationship with GM Sectec, expanding its security ecosystem and potentially boosting enterprise adoption of its platform. Akamai and GM Sectec Partner to Secure Autonomous Digital Workforce

Akamai announced a new partner program relationship with GM Sectec, expanding its security ecosystem and potentially boosting enterprise adoption of its platform. Positive Sentiment: Akamai and NVIDIA expanded their partnership to embed Zero Trust security into AI infrastructure, reinforcing Akamai’s relevance in the fast-growing AI security market. Akamai Brings Security Inside AI Factories with NVIDIA

Akamai and NVIDIA expanded their partnership to embed Zero Trust security into AI infrastructure, reinforcing Akamai’s relevance in the fast-growing AI security market. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Strong Sell stance while publishing mixed earnings estimate changes, including a small boost to Q4 2027 EPS but modest cuts to several near-term and long-term periods. Bear of the Day: Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Zacks Research reiterated a stance while publishing mixed earnings estimate changes, including a small boost to Q4 2027 EPS but modest cuts to several near-term and long-term periods. Negative Sentiment: Several Zacks Research forecast cuts to Akamai’s 2026–2028 EPS estimates suggest analysts see slower profit growth ahead, which can weigh on valuation for a stock already trading near its 52-week high.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $160.36 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,054.56. This represents a 40.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,961.26. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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