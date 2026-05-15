Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology infrastructure company's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKAM. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

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Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 560,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,772. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,133,961.26. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,371. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 467.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Akamai to $165 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing the recent bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Akamai to $165 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing the recent bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America previously upgraded Akamai to Buy and lifted its target to $175, citing confidence in the company’s shift toward becoming an AI infrastructure provider.

Bank of America previously upgraded Akamai to Buy and lifted its target to $175, citing confidence in the company’s shift toward becoming an AI infrastructure provider. Positive Sentiment: Akamai announced a deal to acquire LayerX for about $205 million, a move that could strengthen its workforce security strategy and add AI usage control capabilities to its product portfolio. Akamai Technologies Announces Intent to Acquire LayerX

Akamai announced a deal to acquire LayerX for about $205 million, a move that could strengthen its workforce security strategy and add AI usage control capabilities to its product portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Experian said Akamai joined its Agent Trust partner ecosystem, which may help position Akamai in emerging trusted AI commerce and secure agentic transaction infrastructure. Experian Expands Agent Trust Partner Ecosystem with Akamai

Experian said Akamai joined its Agent Trust partner ecosystem, which may help position Akamai in emerging trusted AI commerce and secure agentic transaction infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: News flow also suggests some profit-taking and digestion after the recent run-up, as investors weigh acquisition costs, integration risk, and near-term margin impact.

News flow also suggests some profit-taking and digestion after the recent run-up, as investors weigh acquisition costs, integration risk, and near-term margin impact. Neutral Sentiment: A Wall Street Journal report said Akamai is increasing spending on AI and cloud infrastructure in Asia and deepening its Nvidia partnership, signaling longer-term growth investment but also higher near-term capex.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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