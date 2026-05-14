Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology infrastructure company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.90.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of AKAM opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $934,320. This represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,371. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 467.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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