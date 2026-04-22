Alamos Gold (AGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6580 per share and revenue of $650.6460 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $575.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $596.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $64,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,695 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,866 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 571,536 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 980,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 774,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alamos Gold from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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