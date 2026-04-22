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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Alaris Equity Partners (TSE:AD.UN) recently closed above its 200-day moving average
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly positive—four Buys and one Hold—giving a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of C$24.90 and recent upgrades/target increases from Acumen (C$26.50), CIBC (C$25.00) and RBC (C$22.00).
  • Valuation/financials show a market cap of C$1.01B, a PE of 12.67 and PEG of 0.80, but the trust carries high leverage (debt-to-equity 6.33) and a low current ratio (0.60), which may raise liquidity and risk considerations despite stable distribution-focused cash flows.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN).

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.73 and traded as high as C$22.50. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 47,294 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$25.00 target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.73.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Right Now?

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