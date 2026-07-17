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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and maintained an outperform rating, implying about 19.4% upside from the current price.
  • Other analysts have also been positive: several firms increased their targets, and the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of C$26.21.
  • AD.UN recently traded at C$25.13 after a small decline, while its latest quarterly results showed C$0.81 EPS and C$37.37 million in revenue, with analysts expecting 1.93 EPS for the full fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock's current price.

AD.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$25.00 price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$26.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Shares of AD.UN stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 73,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,223. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$17.80 and a 12-month high of C$25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.41.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.37 million during the quarter. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 97.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust will post 1.9300847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner's common equity position.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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