Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.000--1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE ALK traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.47. 5,675,730 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,137. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 14,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $794,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,887.95. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,371,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,478,995.55. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company's stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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