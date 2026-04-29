Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Albany International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Albany International in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. Albany International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $321.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Albany International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.45%.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 227.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

Further Reading

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