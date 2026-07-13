Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.3333.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIN

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Albany International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $311.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Albany International's dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 519.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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