Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $62.33.

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Albany International Trading Down 0.5%

AIN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. 123,913 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,519. The company's fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $311.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.00 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.Albany International's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11,101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,810 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 643,018 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Albany International by 199.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 644,605 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 429,561 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $18,507,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $17,269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,830 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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