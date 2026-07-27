Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.71, with a volume of 2800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIN

Albany International Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $311.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.00 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.Albany International's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Albany International's payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Albany International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,609 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $102,222,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Albany International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,412 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $58,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Albany International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,840 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 11,101.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,810 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 643,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 199.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 644,605 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 429,561 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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