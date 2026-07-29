Albemarle (ALB) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Albemarle to announce earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $1.6069 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.71. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.74. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Albemarle's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Albemarle's payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Albemarle from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $166.00 price target on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 16,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $3,011,721.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,078,990.68. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

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