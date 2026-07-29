Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACI. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.31.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 145.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty acquired 170,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,962,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 308,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,555,968.46. The trade was a 123.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 2,406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,113 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company's stock.

Key Albertsons Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Albertsons Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ACI Edge could generate $200 million in savings. Albertsons’ technology and operating initiative is expected to improve efficiency and reduce costs, offering a potential earnings benefit if successfully implemented. Albertsons’ ACI Edge will produce $200M in savings

Albertsons’ technology and operating initiative is expected to improve efficiency and reduce costs, offering a potential earnings benefit if successfully implemented. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates some speculative interest. Traders purchased 4,588 ACI call options Monday, approximately 41% above typical call volume. This may reflect expectations for a rebound, although options activity alone does not establish a fundamental improvement.

Traders purchased 4,588 ACI call options Monday, approximately 41% above typical call volume. This may reflect expectations for a rebound, although options activity alone does not establish a fundamental improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Albertsons is advancing its ACI Edge operating model. The company announced a new regional structure and its Merch United initiative, which could support better execution and merchandising over time. Albertsons advances ACI Edge with new regional operating model

The company announced a new regional structure and its Merch United initiative, which could support better execution and merchandising over time. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its ACI price target to $12 from $20 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The sharply lower target signals reduced confidence in Albertsons’ near-term recovery and leaves limited implied upside. UBS rating update

The sharply lower target signals reduced confidence in Albertsons’ near-term recovery and leaves limited implied upside. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup also maintained Neutral but lowered its target to $11 from $17. Citi said additional fixes are needed, reinforcing concerns about execution and profitability. Citi downgrades Albertsons to Neutral

Citi said additional fixes are needed, reinforcing concerns about execution and profitability. Negative Sentiment: The core catalyst remains Albertsons’ earnings miss and reduced fiscal 2026 outlook. Quarterly EPS came in below expectations, and management lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance amid consumer weakness. The company’s high leverage and very thin net margin add to investor concerns.

Quarterly EPS came in below expectations, and management lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance amid consumer weakness. The company’s high leverage and very thin net margin add to investor concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into Albertsons. The inquiries focus on whether investors were misled regarding fiscal 2026 sales and earnings guidance after the disappointing results and outlook reduction. These notices add legal and reputational risk, though they do not represent proven wrongdoing. Albertsons investigation notice

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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