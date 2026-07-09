Alcoa (AA) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $3.9919 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Alcoa's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alcoa alerts: Sign Up

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. Alcoa has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $84.38.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Alcoa's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alcoa

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AA. Zacks Research cut Alcoa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alcoa from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5,281.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Alcoa by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alcoa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alcoa wasn't on the list.

While Alcoa currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here