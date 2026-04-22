Alerus Financial (ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $73.8270 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.43 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Alerus Financial stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $647.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.59. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Alerus Financial's payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,363 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 245,497 shares of the company's stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,690 shares of the company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Alerus Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut Alerus Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $29.00 price target on Alerus Financial and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alerus Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation NASDAQ: ALRS is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The firm provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services for individuals, small businesses and larger corporate clients. Through its community banking network, Alerus emphasizes local decision-making and personalized service to meet the needs of its varied client base.

In addition to traditional banking offerings, Alerus operates a national mortgage origination and servicing platform that delivers home purchase and refinance loans.

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